30 minutes ago

Member of Parliament for Techiman South, Martin Adjei Mensah Korsah, has expressed firm belief in former Vice President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, to lead the NPP to victory on his second attempt.

Korsah, who was making a case for a resounding victory for the Bawumia in the NPP Presidential Primaries in January, said, choosing Bawumia will be the best decision for the NPP because he is already marketed, and he has also passed the test Ghanaians often put Presidential hopefuls through, before they eventually accept them.

"Dr. Bawumia has served party so well. And he served so well as Vice President and made a step forward to the Presidency. He needs to make another step and we all have to push him," Martin Ajdei Mensah Korsah said.

"As we all know, the recent history of this country is that if you want the Presidency you have to try it more than once or you have to try, go and come back before the people of Ghana will accept you."

"Ghanaians want to test your humility, your patience, your courage. Dr. Bawumia has passed all these tests from Ghanaians so why should we put him aside and go in for someone who has not gone through all these tests and Ghanaians don't know?," said Martin Adjei Mensah Korsah.

"Today apart from Mahama, who is well known in Ghanaian politics because he has been President, no politician in Ghana is more popular than Dr Bawumia. Everywhere we have gone, he is well known by the people."

"We have already marketed him. We will need to put in more effort to sell a new candidate; about 10 times more effort than we will require to market Doctor."

The MP, urged the two Techiman constituencies, and Bono East in general, to give Dr. Bawumia a resounding victory in the upcoming primaries to" send a clear signal to all."