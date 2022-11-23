24 minutes ago

Senior lecturer at the Department of History and Political Studies at the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology, Dr Kwasi Amakye Boateng, has berated President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo for failing to listen to the concerns of Ghanaians.

In an interview with Kumasi-based Akoma FM, which was monitored by GhanaWeb, on Monday, November 21, 2022, Dr Amakye Boateng said that Ghanaians made a mistake in choosing Akufo-Addo as their leader.

He added that the president fails to listen to the cries of Ghanaians because he cannot relate to them since he has never seen hardship.

“It is this government that has caused the mess we are in today. And some of them know where the fault is yet the President is saying he will not listen to anybody.

“The President is insensitive. He doesn’t care. We made a mistake putting someone like that into that Office. He has never seen hardship since infancy so he cannot empathise with anybody.

“It was a terrible mistake voting for someone like him. For a very simple reason that he cannot empathise with the suffering of majority of Ghanaians. If he is someone who has gone through hardship before, he will know what anger feels like,” he said in Twi.

Watch the interview below: