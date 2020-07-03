1 hour ago

The Electoral Commission has lamented the disregard for the social distancing protocol by Ghanaians who are registering for the new voter’s ID.

Following this concern, the Director of Electoral Services at the Electoral Commission, Dr. Serebour Quaicoe has advised Ghanaians on the social distancing protocols by stating that it is everyone’s responsibility to stay safe and stay alive in order to vote.

In an interview with Samuel Eshun on the Happy Morning Show, he said: “You have to live before you can vote. Observe the social distancing protocol because COVID-19 is real. Know that if you contract the sickness you will pose a danger to yourself and others so you need to observe the social distancing”.

While some have blamed the lack of social distancing on the presence of just some few policemen who are unable to enforce the law, Dr. Serebour has said that it is everyone’s responsibility to keep safe by following the health protocols.

“Everyone registering is 18 years and above so people should be responsible. They must know that if they don’t follow protocols they will be putting themselves in danger. No matter what the security persons do, it depends on the individual. But we have informed our people that anyone without nose mask must not be registered”, he stressed.

Speaking on the measures the EC has put in place to ensure social distancing, Dr.Serebour revealed that they have put in place a queue management system for their officers which ensures that people are given numbers to the tune of the number of registrations the machines can take in a day.

He further pleaded with Ghanaians to be patient with the system as the Commission will ensure that they will move to every polling station to register people. He also called on the police to help in enforcing the social distancing rule.