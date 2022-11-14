3 hours ago

Sacked Minister of state in charge of finance, Charles Adu Boahen is topping social media trends after he was named in a yet-to-be premiered exposé of investigative journalist, Anas Aremeyaw Anas.

Investigative journalist, Anas Aremeyaw Anas, has revealed the Minister of State for Finance Charles Adu Boahen has been captured on tape making various implicating statements.

Among other things, the deputy minister who was being recorded by undercover agents of Anas disguised as investors said they would need just $200,000 as an appearance fee for Dr Mahamudu Bawumia as well as positions for his siblings if they are to get the vice president’s backing and influence in establishing a business in Ghana.

Anas in a synopsis shared on social media hours before the premiere of the investigative piece dubbed Galamsey Economy said Adu Boahen, after having bundles of US dollars spread on a table in front of him and told to use them for shopping by the supposed business tycoon, promised to introduce the tycoon to the powers that be; the President, HE Nana Addo Dankwa Akuffo-Addo, and the Vice President, in Ghana.

The deputy minister along the line, is also said to have attempted to woo the supposed investors into buying bonds issued by the government of Ghana.

“But you are not allowed to buy any debt instrument? You know, we issue bonds. You know we just issued these energy bonds. Is he allowed to; can you buy bonds?” the deputy minister is quoted as desperately attempting to impress the investors who showed no interest in his suggestion.

It was based on this the President of Ghana, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, has sacked his Minister of State at the Ministry of Finance, Charles Adu Boahen.

Following this development, some Ghanaians have been reacting on social media.

For some Ghanaians, they described Anas Aremeyaw Anas as powerful while others call for him to be prosecuted.

“Life in prison is what Charles Adu Boahen deserves. For how in the world could you commit such fraud using Bawumia's name. God bless Anas for exposing them all,” mingle_tweets said

“Anas is more powerful than the 80 MPs who want Finance Minister and his deputy sacked. Just a statement from Anas has sacked Charles Adu Boahen” papakwesi_jr shared.

Below are some of the tweets:

Source: Ghanaweb