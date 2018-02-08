Saturday, February 8, 2020 marks exactly two years since the news of dancehall artiste Ebony Reigns’ death hit Ghanaians.

The sensational singer, born Priscilla Opoku-Kwarteng, died in a fatal road accident on the Sunyani-Kumasi road.

The 20-year-old was travelling back to Accra after visiting her mother in Sunyani, in the Bono Region.

A Jeep with the registration number AS 497-16 she was travelling in had a head-on collision with a VIP bus heading towards Sunyani from Kumasi.

Ebony, as she was popularly called, passed away alongside two other persons, her friend only identified as Frankie and a military officer identified as Francis Atsu Vondee.

However, the driver of the vehicle escaped death.

The music diva was laid to rest on March 24, 2018, at the Osu Cemetery.

Two years on, many Ghanaian are still in shock Ebony is no longer part of the living. While many continue to express their love for her, others went ahead to pay tribute to the 2018 Artiste of the Year.

See some of the messages below:

 