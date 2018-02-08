2 hours ago

Saturday, February 8, 2020 marks exactly two years since the news of dancehall artiste Ebony Reigns’ death hit Ghanaians.

The sensational singer, born Priscilla Opoku-Kwarteng, died in a fatal road accident on the Sunyani-Kumasi road.

The 20-year-old was travelling back to Accra after visiting her mother in Sunyani, in the Bono Region.

A Jeep with the registration number AS 497-16 she was travelling in had a head-on collision with a VIP bus heading towards Sunyani from Kumasi.

Ebony, as she was popularly called, passed away alongside two other persons, her friend only identified as Frankie and a military officer identified as Francis Atsu Vondee.

However, the driver of the vehicle escaped death.

The music diva was laid to rest on March 24, 2018, at the Osu Cemetery.

Two years on, many Ghanaian are still in shock Ebony is no longer part of the living. While many continue to express their love for her, others went ahead to pay tribute to the 2018 Artiste of the Year.

See some of the messages below:

Today is exactly two years since Priscilla Kwarteng, a.k.a. Ebony Reigns passed in a very horrible vehicle accident on Feb. 8, 2018, just 8 days before her 21st birthday. She is the First & Only female musician in Ghana to win the Artist of the Year award https://t.co/q5mcdWnJYO

— GHANA FACTS & HISTORY (@GhanaianMuseum) February 8, 2020

When Reigns It Pours: Remebering Our Sister #EbonyReigns

Today is exactly two years since she passed in a very horrible vehicle accident on Feb. 8, 2018, just 8 days before her 21st birthday. She is the First & Only female musician in Ghana to win the Artist of the Year award pic.twitter.com/04EvvLGOWL

— MOTIONHYPE OFFICIAL (@MotionHypeGh) February 8, 2020

Exactly two years ago, the world woke up to the shocking news of your death! Today your legacy has become a blueprint for a lot of new artistes! Continue to rest well Ohemaa!! #EbonyReigns #RememberingEbony pic.twitter.com/QisHpVRY6B

— mygoodness (@mygoodnessgh) February 8, 2020

08-02-2018.. Forever in our hearts Ebony Reigns ❤ pic.twitter.com/OWMnh1AWUc

— TaNkA⚽❤🇬🇭 (@TelvinAmaniamp2) February 8, 2020

Ebony Reigns and will Reign forever

— Fiifi Adinkra (@fiifiadinkra) February 8, 2020

2years today we woke up to the saddest news of your demise through a fatal crash on a bad road. The news made rounds, government mourned and assured NEVER AGAIN. We thought it would have been the last but many more are perishing on our roads.

SLEEPWELL @ebony_reigns#ArriveAlive pic.twitter.com/bvlZbbcw8l

— TINKAppah (@NKwameAppah) February 8, 2020

We lost such a great musician, 2yrs today...Ebony Reigns💔 pic.twitter.com/RyJ5NhK6BO

— Karl Kingsley (@KarlKingsley2) February 8, 2020

RIP to Ebony Reigns 🥺❤️

— Lady P🥀 (@ScillaBby01) February 8, 2020

My band and i decided to celebrate the life of the late Ebony reigns with a live rendition of dear bony

Kindly check it out from the link belowhttps://t.co/aQRqRBtaOd pic.twitter.com/VCANgi9awE

— FimFim (@FimFim_GH) February 7, 2020

