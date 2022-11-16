1 hour ago

The General Oversear of the Rivers of Life International Ministry, Bishop Dr. George Nii Aryeh, has attributed the country's economic challenges to the fulfilment of biblical prophecy.

He Said the bible had said that things will be difficult in the end time hence, Ghanaians should stop the blame game.

According to him politicians are the cause of most of Ghana's problems, always hoping to capitalize on situations to win sympathy votes, adding that every government has a four year mandate thus, it does not lie in the mouth of anyone to call for the resignation of the president.

He mentioned COVID-19, Russia-Ukrain war as a contributing factor coupled with other economic factors to Ghana's woes.

"I am a pastor, who believe in spiritual things, but our problems as a country is a physical one",he stressed.

He called on Ghanaian leaders to be sympathetic towards the country, feel for the needy more than themselves, and asked the finance minister to consider resigning if he is short of ideas, for new ones.

Bishop Aryeh, called on the president to consider reducing utility prices and introduce other incentives to cushion Ghanaians, whilst calling on Ghanaians to be patient with the government, offer ideas that will help rescue the country but, not to behave like the Israelites who only praised God when things were going well and did the opposite when things were bad.

Bishop Dr. Aryeh was hopeful that Ghana will survive this current crises just as she did in 1983 when there was famine in the country, adding that Ghanaians will have to be thankful that even though things are expensive, they are available for purchase unlike 1983 were people with money could not get things to buy.

Source: Raymond Kwofie