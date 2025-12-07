7 hours ago

A new report by the Ministry of Food and Agriculture shows that Ghanaians are spending almost half of their income on food, highlighting the growing pressure on household budgets.

The report indicates that out of every GH¢100 earned, GH¢42 is spent on food alone — a trend the ministry says underscores the crucial role of farmers and the urgent need to strengthen national food security.

It emphasises that increased investment, innovation, and targeted government support for the agricultural sector are essential to making food more affordable and accessible across the country.

The findings were released as Ghana celebrated the 41st National Farmers’ Day on Friday, December 5, 2025. This year’s event, held at the Ho Sports Stadium under the theme “Feed Ghana, Eat Ghana, Secure the Future,” honoured farmers and fishers whose work remains central to the nation’s food supply and rural development.

The celebration also highlighted advancements in agricultural technology, research, and partnerships aimed at building a more resilient and sustainable food system.