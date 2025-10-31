2 hours ago

Residents of Ghana spent an estimated GH¢4 billion on international travel in 2023, according to the Domestic and Outbound Tourism Survey (DOTS) released by the Ghana Statistical Service (GSS).

The total expenditure was generated by 470,806 outbound travellers, comprising 77,501 same-day visitors and 393,305 overnight visitors.

Explaining the data, the GSS defined an outbound visitor as any Ghanaian resident who travels outside the country for less than 12 months for purposes other than employment in the destination country. Same-day visitors return home without spending a night abroad, while overnight visitors stay at least one night outside Ghana.

Expenditure Breakdown

Presenting the findings, Government Statistician Dr. Alhassan Iddrisu said that GH¢3.4 billion of the total amount was spent by overnight travellers, who represented the largest share of outbound visitors.

Most of these trips were made to visit friends and relatives—accounting for up to 40.6% of trips in the third quarter—while many others were undertaken for funerals.

Travellers aged 25–44 years formed the majority across all quarters, with women dominating most periods except the fourth quarter, when men led with 40.8% of trips.

Meanwhile, the 77,501 same-day trips, valued at GH¢59.8 million, were mainly for business and professional engagements (33.8%), followed by funeral-related travel. Same-day travellers aged 25–44 were most frequent in the first quarter (49.0%), while those aged 0–14 recorded the highest share in the third quarter (48.8%).

Regional and Spending Patterns

The Greater Accra Region recorded the highest number of outbound overnight travellers—between 30,000 and 50,000 per quarter—while the Ashanti Region led in same-day travel.

West Africa remained the top destination for overnight visitors, attracting 242,055 trips throughout the year, with the highest volume (73,069 trips) recorded in the first quarter. This underscores the strength of sub-regional cultural and economic ties.

Despite the volume of trips within Africa, the largest spending by overnight visitors went to North America (GH¢734.7 million) and Asia (GH¢721.5 million).

For same-day travel, Togo was the leading destination, accounting for the highest on-trip expenditure of GH¢41.65 million.

The report also revealed a strong preference for self-arranged travel, which made up nearly 90% of the GH¢3.03 billion spent by overnight travellers during their trips.

Policy Significance

Dr. Iddrisu noted that the DOTS plays a critical role in Ghana’s tourism planning and the development of the Tourism Satellite Account (TSA), which measures tourism’s real contribution to the national economy.

The data, he said, provides valuable insights into how Ghanaians travel and spend, guiding policy, investment, and service delivery. It also aligns with UN Sustainable Development Goal (SDG) 8, Target 8.9.1, which tracks tourism’s direct contribution to GDP and economic growth.

Recommendations

Given the scale of outbound travel spending, the GSS urged government to invest in transport and hospitality infrastructure to retain more tourism expenditure within the country.

It also recommended offering tax incentives to travel agencies that promote outbound packages using local products and services.

The report further called on the private sector to design attractive domestic travel packages and enhance the quality of local tourism products. Development partners were also encouraged to support training and digitalisation initiatives to strengthen the competitiveness of small tourism businesses.

“The data clearly shows that Ghana’s outbound tourism market is vibrant and driven largely by young professionals. With the right investment and policy direction, more of this spending can be captured locally,” the report concluded.