1 hour ago

A Deputy General Secretary of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), Mr Peter Boamah Otokunor has opined the large numbers of Ghanaians who have shown up at registration centres nationwide to participate in the ongoing registration exercise indicates how prepared they are to kick the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) out of office.

The deputy scribe of the umbrella family believes Ghanaians are fed up with the NPP and their high level of incompetence and mismanagement of Ghana’s economy hence the large numbers we see at the registration centres.

Speaking in an interview with Rainbow Radio 87.5Fm, Mr Otokunor said no matter what the machinations the NPP will employ in the 2020 general polls, Ghanaians have already decided to kick them out of office.

He has, therefore, advised the NPP to start preparing their handing over notes because they will lose massively after the December 7 polls.

Meanwhile, he has described day one of the registration exercise as unsatisfactory.

The exercise he lamented started on a poor note with some centres suspending the exercise because their machines broke down.

The disregard for social distancing rules he added is not the best as it could escalate our COVID-19 cases.

He advised the EC to put in measures to address these concerns he has raised.

Also, he complained about the jump in serial numbers for persons who registered, a situation he warned could create an avenue for manipulation of the register.

The EC he concluded must guard the integrity of the exercise in order to prevent agitations and confusion.