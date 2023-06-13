7 hours ago

As Ghanaians commemorate the late Ghanaian prolific writer, Ama Ata Aidoo, following her passing, Elder Patrick M. Hagan, a Ghanaian writer credited with eight (8) books, appeals to Ghanaians to support the works of Ghanaian writers. This support will enable them to continue writing and reach a wider global audience.

During the launch of his 8th book, titled “Games Men Play That Women Hate,” in Tarkwa, Elder Patrick M. Hagan emphasized that many Ghanaian writers possess a passion for creating numerous books. However, passion alone is insufficient to sustain their endeavours without the necessary patronage.

“Passion alone cannot produce these books. It takes good money to bring what one is passionate about to fruition. That is why I want to crave your indulgence to come on board with me through your generous contributions so that we can glut the whole world with these spirit-filled writings that have the power to free people from their bondages. My vision for this book is to translate it into about hundred (100) languages in the world so that the message can go down very well to all people in all nations,” he appealed.

Highlighting the 256-page book, “Games Men Play That Women Hate,” which also commemorates the 20th anniversary of his initial publication in 2003, Elder Patrick M. Hagan drew inspiration from his 15 years of counselling married individuals and those contemplating marriage.

“As an Elder of the Church of Pentecost, the inspiration for writing this book is coming from my counselling of a lot of people in marriages and I realize that I talk to a lot of people, especially women. They encounter a lot of issues with some, a lot of pain. So as I was counselling them, I realised that in order to touch the world, there are many people that you might not be able to meet physically. I then decided to condense them into a book so that the people who are not in my immediate environment, could also have access…women are going through all kinds of things. Men are also going through some things.

“I’m supposed to write on games men play that women hate, games women play that the men hate, games men play that women love, games women play that men love. So it is a four-pack. But then as a man, I decided to write this one first, other ones will come”, he pointed out.

He added that the book looks at all the things that our marital people are supposed to do, based on a lot of research hence people should endeavour to read.

Some of the games discussed in this book include: ‘Discussing Her Sex-life With A Third Party,’ ‘Disgracing Her In Public,’ ‘Having A Extravagant Side-Chick,’ ‘Putting Worldly Pursuits Above Family,’ ‘Being Abusive & Intolerant,’ ‘Selling Her For Financial Gain,’ ‘Treating Her As A Slave or Servant,’ and ‘Initiating Unnecessary Conflicts.’ These are just a few examples of the thought-provoking content you will find. The book delves into a broad spectrum of topics, going beyond the confines of marital relations,” he noted.

Originating from his hometown of Prestea-Himan, where he was involved in activities such as scrap scavenging and galamsey locoboy, Elder Patrick M. Hagan attributes his motivation to write to his father, who, apart from his mining occupation, composed and recited proverbial poems known as “Awensem” at various gatherings, including durbars, funerals, weddings, and Independence Day celebrations.

“My father instilled in me a love for reading and writing by sharing his proverbial poems on different occasions. When I entered KNUST in 1996, I immersed myself in Christian literature. By the time I completed my studies as a Metallurgical Engineer in 2000, I had already embraced the calling to become an author,” he revealed.

The first copy of “Games Men Play That Women Hate” was purchased for GH¢10,000.