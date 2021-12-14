1 hour ago

A member of the Bono Regional Peace Council, Mamaa Afari-Gyan is urging Ghanaians, especially those living along border communities, to report people with suspicious character to the security agencies to curtail any form of violent extremism.

Mamaa Afari-Gyan noted that violent extremism is a threat to global peace and all efforts must be employed to curtail it.

She was speaking at a day’s advocacy campaign programme in Sunyani on peace building and early warning engagement on preventing violent extremism.

The programme was organised by the Bono Regional Peace Council with support from the Commonwealth Secretariat. It was attended by religious leaders, youth groups, among others.

Mamaa Afari-Gyan said, “The threat of violent extremism is real and therefore, everyone, especially those living in the border communities must be extra vigilant and report individuals with suspicious characters to the security agencies and learn to speak about issues concerning threats when they see them. Violent extremism is one of the greatest threats to global security; it knows no borders and presents a threat to us all.”

She called for intensified efforts to combat violent extremism.

“Violent extremism negatively impacts peace. As a country sharing borders with countries that have experienced violent extremist and terrorist attacks, we are prone to such vulnerabilities. This, therefore, underscores the need for action to combat the effects of violent extremism, which is a threat to our stability and peace as a country.”

In a virtual address, Amy Longland, Programmes Officer, Commonwealth Secretariat’s Countering Violent Extremism (CVE) Unit said it is important for stakeholders to strengthen research and information sharing on the key drivers of radicalization and the most effective strategies of building community resilience to prevent violent extremism.

The Executive Secretary of the Bono Regional Peace Council, Alhaji Suallah Abdallah Quandah, led the participants through topics such as “Understanding conflict and Management,” “Preventing Violent Extremism,” and “Early warning and response concepts and systems.”

The President of the Federation of Muslim Women Association of Ghana in the Bono Region, Hajia Memuna Mohammed on her part noted that the programme has been extremely helpful.

Source: citifmonline.com