1 hour ago

President of the Ghana Football Association, Kwesi Nyantakyi gestures as he gives an interview at the Rei Pele stadium in Maceio, Ghana's base training camp, on June 23, 2014. Nyantakyi says they will sue Britain's Daily Telegraph newspaper over its claim he agreed for the national team to play in two proposed matches which he would "fix" after the World Cup. The allegations came after a joint undercover investigation by the Daily Telegraph and Channel 4 programme Dispatches. The investigation identified two people, one a FIFA licensed agent and the other a Ghana football association club official. The Ghana national football team will face Portugal in Brasilia on June 26, 2014 in their last first round group match of the 2014 FIFA World cup. AFP PHOTO / CARL DE SOUZA (Photo credit should read CARL DE SOUZA/AFP/Getty Images)

Speaker of Ghana's Parliament, Rt. Hon Alban Kingsford Sumana Bagbin says that Ghanaians are begging the government to forgive former Ghana Football Association boss Kwesi Nyantakyi.

The former FIFA Council member was fingered taking cash gift of $65,000 (£48,000) undercover journalist Anas Aremeyaw Anas in a widely circulated video.

He was forced to resign whiles FIFA imposed a life time ban on him but upon appeal, the life time ban was overturned to 12 years by the Court of Arbitration for Sports (CAS).

Nyantakyi, one of African football's most powerful men was brought to his knees by this video documentary.

He is presently standing trial in an Accra High court for defrauding by false pretenses and money laundering .

“People are calling for government to forgive Nyantakyi and bring him back Nyantakyi to assist,” Bagbin revealed.

He credited Ghana’s recent success of qualifying for the 2022 FIFA World Cup at the expense of Nigeria to Otto Addo’s technical team and the players’ fighting spirit.

“We were able to perform the wonders in Nigeria because of the new technical team that we put in place,” he said.

“We were able to gather potential young players of the future and they were prepared to die for Ghana.”

“If we keep this team for some time, I assure you it’s not just the FIFA games (World Cup) we are going to play, Ghana will be up there again.”