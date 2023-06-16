2 hours ago

Ghanaian forward Joel Kojo has made a switch to represent Kyrgyzstan at the international level, following the approval granted by the International Football Federation (FIFA) through the Football Union.

After reviewing Kojo's documents and considering the FIFA Charter, FIFA officially confirmed in writing that he is eligible to play for the Kyrgyz national team.

Since 2017, Kojo has been playing in the Kyrgyz local championship for FK Dordoi Bishkek and FK Alay Osh.

He achieved significant success during his time with these clubs, winning the Kyrgyz Republic championship in 2021, the Country Cup in 2020, and the Super Cup of the Kyrgyz Republic in 2018, 2021, and 2022.

In May, the 24-year-old Ghanaian received his first call-up to the Kyrgyz national team's training camp in preparation for the CAFA Nations Cup 2023 international tournament.

He is now poised to make his international debut for Kyrgyzstan in their upcoming match against Iran in the CAFA Nations Cup.

Currently, Kojo is playing for Dinamo Samarqand in the Uzbekistan Pro Liga, where he has been in good form, scoring 8 goals and providing one assist in 9 appearances during the 2023 campaign.

He has also found the net once in three appearances in the Uzbekistan Cup.