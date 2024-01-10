2 hours ago

Charles Amofa, the Public Relations Officer of Ghana's Sports Ministry, has stated that the budget for Ghana's 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) campaign will only be revealed after the tournament concludes.

The Black Stars, Ghana's national football team, spent nearly ten days in Kumasi for their pre-tournament camp and are now preparing for the AFCON competition in Ivory Coast.

Speaking in an interview on Angel TV, Charles Amofah said the team's budget isn't confirmed yet but will be made public after the tournament and has urged all Ghanaians to rally behind the team for victory.

"The AFCON budget is a work in progress. Ghanaians will know after the tournament. For now, we will entreat everyone to pray for the team."

Amofa emphasized that the AFCON budget is a work in progress, and the details will be made public once the tournament is over.

He urged Ghanaians to support the team and expressed the hope that they would perform well and end the country's 42-year AFCON title drought.

Ghana is placed in Group B for the 2023 AFCON, alongside Egypt, Cape Verde, and Mozambique.

The Black Stars will open their campaign against Cape Verde on January 14, 2024, at the Félix Houphouët-Boigny Stadium in Abidjan.