1 hour ago

Emmanuel Agyemang Badu, former Black Stars midfielder, remains cautiously optimistic about Ghana's chances of qualifying for the 2026 FIFA World Cup, which will be held in Mexico, USA, and Canada.

Ghana has been drawn in Group I alongside Mali, Madagascar, Comoros, and the Central African Republic, with only the top team in the group advancing to the World Cup.

The Black Stars have faced setbacks against perceived underdogs such as Comoros, Madagascar, and the Central African Republic in recent times.

Agyemang Badu acknowledges that the group appears manageable on paper but highlights Ghana's diminished stature as a football powerhouse on the continent, which has contributed to their struggles against these opponents.

“Our World Cup Group is manageable on paper but tricky and dangerous in reality. We have fallen behind in the pecking order. We are no longer a powerhouse in African football. We need to accept that we have struggled against all those teams in the group apart from Chad,” he told Kumasi-based Akoma FM.

“We must hope for a good season and playing time for our players so that it can translate into their performance for the national team. The Coach must create competition in the team to eliminate complacency.

“He must establish total discipline in the team and not tolerate any egoistic behaviors.” I am sure we can qualify if we do the right things.”

Ghana has been a regular participant in the World Cup since 2006, except for the 2018 edition, and aims to secure a spot in the 2026 tournament as well.

To achieve this goal, Ghana must navigate through a challenging Group I in the qualifiers, facing formidable opponents such as Mali, Madagascar, the Central African Republic, the Comoros, and Chad.

Agyemang Badu believes that with the right mindset, approach, and discipline, Ghana can successfully qualify for the World Cup.

He stresses the need for a good season and playing time for the players, which will translate into their performances for the national team.

He also emphasizes the importance of competition within the team to eliminate complacency and the establishment of total discipline, while not tolerating any egoistic behaviors.

The qualifying series is scheduled to commence on November 13, 2023. With careful preparation and adherence to these principles, Ghana aims to secure their place in the 2026 World Cup.