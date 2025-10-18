3 hours ago

The World Bank has expressed optimism that Ghana’s flagship 24-Hour Economy and Big Push policies could play a transformative role in reducing poverty and accelerating inclusive growth — if implemented effectively.

Speaking at the launch of the 2025 Policy Notes titled “Transforming Ghana in a Generation” on Thursday, Robert Taliercio O’Brien, the World Bank Country Director, said the two initiatives present an opportunity for Ghana to pursue ambitious reforms that can spur resilient, broad-based economic growth and job creation.

“Our research shows that with ambitious reforms, Ghana could more than triple its per capita income by 2050, moving decisively toward upper-middle-income status,” O’Brien stated.

He stressed that achieving this vision would require strong governance and effective public institutions.

“Transformation is a collective endeavour,” he said. “It demands unwavering commitment from government, innovation from the private sector, active engagement from civil society, and sustained support from the international community.”

Discussing the Policy Notes, Stefano Curto, Lead Country Economist of the World Bank Group, noted that poverty reduction in Ghana has stalled over the past decade. He attributed this to heavy reliance on natural resources and limited structural transformation, which have produced only modest productivity gains as most new jobs emerged in low-productivity sectors such as informal services, mining, and agriculture.

“As a result, income per capita has stagnated at around US$2,200 for the past ten years,” Curto explained, “and progress in human development has reversed, with poverty now affecting more than one-quarter of the population.”

He pointed to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Russia-Ukraine conflict, and resulting spikes in food and fuel prices as major factors that eroded household purchasing power, particularly among low-income and middle-class households.

Curto said the next four years offer a “unique opportunity” for Ghana to break from past practices, strengthen its social contract, and lay the groundwork for a more inclusive and dynamic economy.

The Big Push Agenda, a $10 billion national infrastructure development programme, aims to boost investment in roads, railways, and critical infrastructure to stimulate growth. Meanwhile, the 24-Hour Economy policy seeks to raise national productivity and create an estimated 1.7 million new jobs over four years by promoting round-the-clock economic activity.

Together, the World Bank said, these initiatives could mark a turning point in Ghana’s development if guided by transparency, efficiency, and sustained political will.