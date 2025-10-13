3 hours ago

Chief Executive Officer of Agri-Impact Limited, Daniel Fahene Acquaye, has sounded the alarm over Ghana’s massive annual post-harvest losses, valued between $1.9 billion and $2 billion, warning that the losses are significant enough to feed the entire Ashanti Region for more than a year.

Speaking at the first Regional Agribusiness Dialogue held in Kumasi on Friday, October 10, 2025, Mr. Acquaye described the situation as both alarming and wasteful, and called for urgent reforms to unlock the potential of Ghana’s agricultural sector.

“Our post-harvest losses per annum are estimated between $1.9 and $2 billion,” he said. “I recently calculated that the value of food and non-alcoholic beverages consumed in the Ashanti Region alone is GH₵14 billion, about $1.2 billion depending on the exchange rate. This means the food we lose every year could feed the Ashanti Region for more than one and a half years.”

He criticized Ghana’s continued dependence on food imports despite its abundant agricultural output, describing the practice as unsustainable. The country, he noted, still spends close to $2 billion annually on imported food products.

Mr. Acquaye reiterated his call for the establishment of a National AgriFund — a dedicated financing mechanism to support agribusiness development across the entire value chain.

“If we believe agriculture will transform our economy, then why don’t we have an AgriFund?” he asked. “We must reset for transformative agri-investments.”

The Kumasi dialogue is the first in a series of regional stakeholder consultations aimed at shaping Ghana’s first National Agribusiness Policy, spearheaded by the Ministry of Trade, Agribusiness and Industry (MoTAI) in collaboration with Agri-Impact Limited, the Mastercard Foundation, PwC Ghana, Development Bank Ghana, and other partners.

According to Kwame Ntim, Head of Agribusiness at MoTAI, the consultations will provide a platform for stakeholders to share insights that will inform a coherent national framework for agribusiness growth.

“The agribusiness sector has operated in a fragmented manner with no single policy guiding it. These consultations will help us design a strategic framework for coordinated growth,” he explained.

Hayfron Aboagye, a Partner at PwC Ghana, emphasized the importance of collaboration and mindset change, urging stakeholders to take ownership of the sector’s transformation.

“It’s baffling that with our vast arable land, we still consider ourselves poor. Agriculture and agribusiness present both a challenge and an opportunity — one that requires collective effort,” he said.

The regional engagements follow the National Agribusiness Dialogue held in July 2025, which was attended by President John Dramani Mahama and Minister for Trade, Agribusiness and Industry, Elizabeth Ofosu-Adjare, reaffirming Ghana’s renewed commitment to making agribusiness a central pillar of national development and prosperity.