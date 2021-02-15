5 hours ago

Ghanaian striker Abdul Basit was adjudged the man of the match in Esperance 2-1 victory over Teungueth in the CAF Champions League Group D clash on Saturday.

His 73 minutes header coupled with a stellar performance on the day proved so valuable for the Tunisian side's African campaign.

The burly Ghanaian forward netted the winner at the Stade Olympique de Rades to save the “Black and Gold” after the Senegalese champions had held them for 72 minutes.

Basit who was signed earlier this month from Macedonian outfit Makedonija Gjorce Petrov was a torn in the flesh of the Teungueth defenders as they could not mark his artistry, skill, and movement.

The Ghanaian forward has already promised more goals as Esperance seek to win this year’s CAF Champions League.