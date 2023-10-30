2 hours ago

Ghanaian defender Abdul Mumin made his mark at Rayo Vallecano by scoring his first goal for the club during their draw against Real Sociedad in the Spanish La Liga on Sunday.

Mumin, who had returned to the starting lineup after a suspension, helped Rayo take the lead as they secured a 2-2 draw against Sociedad at the Campo de Futbol de Vallecas in Madrid.

In the 31st minute, Abdul Mumin found the back of the net from a rebound to open the scoring for Rayo.

However, Sociedad managed to level the score before halftime when Mikel Oyarzabal capitalized on a cross from Ander Barrenenetxea in the 41st minute.

Oyarzabal put Sociedad ahead with another goal, this time from a penalty kick in the 66th minute. But Cape Verde international Bebe equalized for Rayo in additional time.

Abdul Mumin has appeared in three matches for Rayo Vallecano in the Spanish top-flight this season. He had been sent off against Cadiz and subsequently faced a two-match suspension.