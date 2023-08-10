19 hours ago

Here again to update y’all with news fresh off the mill! Well-known and talented Ghanaian DJ, AD DJ was one of the headline DJs at the just-ended 2023 Afro Fest in Bali.

Yes, you read the words right, BALI! AD DJ is the first Ghanaian DJ to host an international Afro-Festival in Bali. That’s definitely big news considering AD DJ is one of the hottest and coolest DJs to grace the turntables in Ghana.

The Afro Fest event, which took place in Bali on the 29th of July 2023 at the Café Del Mar, Bali hosted by MC’s Camel and Versace saw the likes of DJ Spinall from Nigeria, DJ Michel from South Africa, our very own AD DJ representing Ghana, DJ Kay, DJ Azzam amongst others.

As a leading exclusive Afro-beats festival in Bali, Afro Fest seeks to build a bridge between Africa and Asia through excellently curated music and cultural exchange among music artistes and their fans.

Afro Fest was an electrifying celebration and promotion of African music and amapiano music. It had a variety of very talented and captivating young DJs including our very own AD DJ who had the crowd swaying and dancing to a fusion of rhythms and beats from the African continent.

Considering this was Bali’s first Afro-beats festival, AD DJ as usual ensured he did not disappoint. He had the crowd going wild and jamming to many popular hit songs from the African continent as he took the turntable.

It is definitely worth mentioning that this was the first time the Afro-beats scene in Bali had Ghanaian representation.

You may have missed the Afro Fest event, but you wouldn’t want to miss the YKTFV anniversary this weekend. This Saturday, at 6 pm at the Barndoor Beergarden opposite the Alley Bar, good music, good vibes, and good company. Hope to see you there.

Source: citifmonline