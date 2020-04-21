54 minutes ago

Ghana's African Cup of Nations qualifier against South Africa has been postponed due to the novel coronavirus pandemic.

Football worldwide and virtually every other activity has been put on ice due to the coronavirus.

The Black Stars were supposed to play against Sudan last month in an Afcon double header but that game was also postponed due to the pandemic.

FIFA has this week announced that all International matches that were to be played between 1-7th June 2020 have all been postponed with the rest of the matches still to be played this year under serious threat of being abandoned.

Bafana were scheduled to play Ghana in a third Africa Cup of Nations qualifier on June 6‚ but Safa’s acting CEO Gay Mokoena told TimesLIVE on Friday that the fixture has been postponed.

Fifa vice president Victor Montagliani‚ the president of Concacaf (North‚ Central American and Caribbean) who heads the Fifa working committee formulating plans to deal with the implications of the virus‚ has hinted that the September‚ October and November matches could be scrapped as well.

“Yes I saw the comments by Fifa’s vice-president regarding this year’s programme but for now we view those as just speculation. We’re still hoping that Bafana will play in September‚” Mokoena said.

Ghana after winning all of its first 2 matches in the qualifiers to the 2021 AFCON is currently sitting top of the Group C table which has the likes of Sudan as well as Sao Tome and Principe.