12 minutes ago

Sudan beat São Tomé and Príncipe 2-0 on Thursday afternoon in their AFCON qualifier game away from home.

The Falcons of Jediane's 2-0 triumph in their match day five clash has made the group wide open as three teams now are all on nine points although Sudan have played one game more.

Sudan's triumph has kept alive their hopes of qualifying for the AFCON tournament next year in Cameroon as now they will to beat South Africa at home in their last match.

Al Hilal Omdurman striker Mohamed Abdelrahman put Sudan in front in the 27th minute with a sumptuous volley to beat goalkeeper Aldair Cravid de Almeida.

Al Merreikh SC forward Saif Eldin Terry Malik doubled the lead for the Falcons of Jediane eight minutes into the second half.

The result in São Tomé has drawn Sudan level on nine points with leaders Ghana and the now third-placed South Africa in Group C.

Sudan will host South Africa in the last round of matches on Sunday 28 March 2021 in Omdurman where a win will see them go through.

The Sudan results means Ghana must avoid defeat in Thursday's game against South Africa at the FNB Stadium and beat Sao Tome and Principe on the 29th March to book its place at the AFCON.