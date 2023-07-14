2 hours ago

Ghana’s Ambassador to Guinea, His Excellency Maxwell Awiaga has visited the Black Queens in Conakry.

The visit was to officially welcome the team to Guinea and to wish them well ahead of Fridays’s Olympic Games qualifier against the Syli National’s of Guinea.

The Ambassador was accompanied by staff of the Ghana mission in Guinea and some Ghanaian residents in the country.

H.E Awiaga encouraged the players to go all out and defend the National colors while assuring them the entire country is with them in prayers and support.

Leader of Ghana’s delegation, Habiba Attah Forson applauded the warm reception offered by the Ghana mission saying they made the team feel at home and very comfortable.

On behalf of the team, captain Portia Boakye assured that the team will put in maximum effort to win the game.

The Black Queens take on Guinea on Friday, July 14, 2023 at 4:00pm at the Stade de Generale Lansana Conte.