4 hours ago

In a remarkable display of skill and determination, Ghana's Amputee National Team, known as the 'Black Challenge,' delivered a resounding 8-1 victory over their Togolese counterparts at the Stade Minisports DE Lome.

The Black Challenge exhibited their prowess on the field, securing their most significant triumph against Togo's Amputee National Team, outscoring them by a wide margin.

This international friendly match served as crucial preparation for the upcoming 1st African Para Games, set to be hosted in Accra.

Throughout the game, the Black Challenge showcased their offensive strength, netting three goals in the first half and an impressive five goals in the second half.

Togo managed to secure a consolation goal in the early stages of the game.

The list of goal-scorers included Yusiff Yahaya with two goals, Mubarak Mohamed with an outstanding five goals, and Emmanuel Allotey contributing one goal. Togo's Mouth Ben added a consolation goal for their side.

Looking ahead, Ghana finds itself placed in Group A alongside Tanzania, Cameroon, and Zimbabwe, setting the stage for what promises to be an exciting and competitive tournament.

The Black Challenge's dominant performance against Togo is a testament to their dedication and potential as they gear up for the upcoming challenges on the international stage.