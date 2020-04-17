24 minutes ago

Swansea City's Ghanaian forward Andre Ayew will together with his team mates, take a 20% pay cut due to the novel coronavirus pandemic.

The 30-year-old, one of the big earners at the Welsh club, has agreed to the deferral deal to help the club in the current global crisis.

The Ghana captain, believed to be taking around £60,000-a-week, will now drop to £40,000 while in coronavirus lockdown.

Ayew has accepted the offer from Swansea City as they find way to mitigate the impact of the novel virus which has wrecked havoc in the world of football.

The Ghana international will now have his pay held back by 20 percent during the crisis period.