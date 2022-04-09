3 hours ago

Ghana and Real Mallorca midfielder Iddrisu Baba was carried off the stretcher on Saturday afternoon in his sides 1-0 win over Atletico Madrid in the Spanish La Liga.

The midfielder started the game and put in a great shift as his side recorded an impressive 1-0 win over reigning champions.

A 68th minute penalty was converted by Vedata Muriqi to give his side all the three points.

Deep into stoppage time a fierce shot from Thomas Lemar struck the face of Baba Iddrisu as he fell from high into the turf with his face down with suspeced concusion.

The referee quickly signaled for the medics who quickly rushed onto the pitch before carrying the Ghanaian midfielder away with Clement Grenier his replacement.

Baba Iddrisu played for Ghana in the two legged World Cup play off against Nigeria which earned Ghana qualification to the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.