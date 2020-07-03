14 minutes ago

Ghanaian striker Benjamin Tetteh has won the MOL Cup with Czech giants AC Sparta Prague.

The former Dreams FC and Ghana U-20 forward climbed off the bench to inspire the Reds from a goal down to beat Slovan Liberec 2-1 and win the trophy for the 21st time.

The Reds were down in the 50th minute after the home side took the lead through Jakob Pesek.

The former Dreams FC star replaced Libor Kozak in the 61st and just four minutes on the pitch Sparta leveled through striker David Moberg Karlsson.

Tetteh and his Sparta Prague teammates were buoyed by the equalizer, taking the lead through Guelor Kanga in the 73rd minute.

Tetteh has been immense for the Czech side playing a key role en route to the finals. He played three games and scored a goal in the Cup competition.

The winger has made 27 appearances for Sparta Prague in the Fortuna Liga, scoring seven times and making four assists.