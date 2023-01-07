3 hours ago

The President, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has admonished the citizenry to work hard in ensuring that Ghana’s crisis-hit economy becomes a thing of the past.

This he says can only be achieved through the collective efforts of all Ghanaians because the best days of the country are yet to come.

“30 years ago, all of us resolved to build, under God, a united nation, grounded in democratic values and the rule of law. We have advanced a great deal in realizing this vision, and I am confident that with a spirit of fairness, hard work, integrity and reconciliation, the best days of Mother Ghana lie ahead of us”.

The President was speaking in an address to the nation on the occasion of the 30th anniversary of the 4th Republic on Friday.

In that speech, Nana Akufo-Addo preached what he says is the new Ghanaian civilization needed to surmount the current economic hardships and indemnify the populace.

“Even though we are presently confronted with difficulties in our economic performance, I do not doubt our collective resolve to work our way out of these challenges, and put our nation back onto the path of progress and prosperity”, President Akufo-Addo said.

Ghana has reached a Staff-Level Agreement with the International Monetary Fund as it seeks a $3-billion extended credit facility to restore its ailing economy to good fortunes.

This has become necessary due to the depreciation of the currency, high inflation rates and the general rise in the prices of goods and services leading to a high cost of living.

But President Akufo-Addo is very much optimistic that the days of the woes of the ordinary Ghanaian will soon be over.

“Let’s continue to work to create the platform for the evolution of a new Ghanaian civilization, which will give true meaning to the foundational values of freedom and justice on which our nation was birthed,” he advised.

Source: citifmonline