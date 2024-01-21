3 hours ago

In a spectacular display of skill and determination, Ghana's U-20 women's team, the Black Princesses, orchestrated a stunning comeback to defeat Senegal 5-1 in the second leg of the FIFA U-20 Women’s World Cup final round qualifier held in Kumasi on Sunday.

Despite Senegal taking an early lead in the 4th minute from a corner kick, the Black Princesses were relentless in their pursuit of victory.

Maafia Nyame leveled the score in the 18th minute, setting the stage for a remarkable turnaround.

Tracey Twum, who had previously scored a brace in the first leg, had a narrow miss in the 20th minute.

However, their aspirations were revived three minutes later when Helen Alormenu provided a precise pass to Beline Nyarko, who delivered a powerful strike to secure Ghana's lead.

Entering halftime with a 2-1 advantage, Ghana maintained defensive solidity to thwart any potential upset by Senegal.

In the second half, coach Yussif Basigi introduced fresh legs, injecting renewed energy into the team. Tracey Twum converted a penalty in the 67th minute, further solidifying Ghana's position.

Beline Nyarko showcased her prowess with a spectacular strike from the edge of the box in the 72nd minute, securing Ghana's fourth goal.

Maafia Nyame and Helen Alormenu's dynamic play on the flanks set the stage for Salamatu Abdulai to add the fifth goal in the 78th minute.

Despite Senegal's efforts to regroup, Ghana's dominance prevailed, and the final whistle signaled the Black Princesses' qualification with a commanding 7-1 aggregate victory.

Having secured a 2-0 win in the first leg in Senegal, Ghana advances to the FIFA U-20 Women's World Cup for a record seventh consecutive appearance, with the tournament scheduled to take place in Colombia later this year.