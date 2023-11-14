1 hour ago

The Black Queens of Ghana have received a noteworthy nomination for Team of the Year at the upcoming 2023 CAF Awards in Morocco.

The women's national team, under the guidance of coach Nora Hauptle, has had an exceptional year, remaining undefeated since her tenure began.

Competing against strong contenders such as Nigeria, Zambia, South Africa, and Morocco—participants in the 2023 Women's World Cup—the Black Queens will vie for the prestigious Team of the Year award.

Burkina Faso, Malawi, Burundi, and Senegal are also in contention.

The Black Queens have demonstrated their prowess by reaching the third round of the Olympic Games qualifiers and maintaining hopes for qualification in the upcoming Women's Africa Cup of Nations.

Despite missing the 2022 WAFCON and the FIFA Women's World Cup, the team's achievements under Coach Hauptle have earned them recognition on the continental stage.

The 2023 CAF Awards ceremony, scheduled for Monday, December 11, in Morocco, will reveal the winners across various categories, with the Black Queens aiming to secure the Team of the Year accolade.