13 hours ago

The Black Queens of Ghana have achieved a commendable fourth position in the latest FIFA ranking for women's football in Africa.

The team is closely trailing behind Nigeria, South Africa, and Morocco, who occupy the first, second, and third positions, respectively.

Under the guidance of coach Nora Hauptle, the Black Queens have made significant strides, showcasing improvement and determination.

The team recently secured qualification for the Women's Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON), scheduled for June next year in Morocco.

During the qualification process, the Black Queens demonstrated their prowess with three wins, one loss, and an impressive goal tally of 15, while conceding only 2 goals.

The upcoming challenge for the team is the third round of the 2024 Paris Olympic qualifiers, where they are set to face Zambia in February next year.

The Black Queens' rise in the FIFA ranking reflects their commitment and positive trajectory on the continental stage.