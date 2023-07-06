44 minutes ago

The Ghanaian national U-20 football team, known as the Black Satellites, has arrived in Cote D'Ivoire to participate in the WAFU B U-20 Boys Cup of Nations.

The tournament, scheduled to take place from July 7-21, 2023, will bring together six countries from the West African sub-region, following Nigeria's withdrawal from the competition.

The Black Satellites have been preparing for the tournament at the Ghanaman Centre of Excellence in Prampram, engaging in a series of pre-tournament friendly matches against various teams.

Although the tournament is open to players born after January 1, 2003, the Ghana Football Association has decided to utilize players born in 2005. This strategic choice aims to build a strong team for future competitions such as the 2024 WAFU B U-20 Cup of Nations, the U-20 Africa Cup of Nations, and the FIFA U-20 World Cup.

By retaining these players for at least one year, the Ghanaian team aims to enhance team cohesion and chemistry in preparation for the upcoming tournaments.

In Group A, Ghana has been paired with host country Cote D'Ivoire, Niger, and Burkina Faso, while Togo will compete against Benin in Group B.

The Black Satellites are eager to showcase their talent and represent Ghana with pride as they strive for success in the WAFU B U-20 Boys Cup of Nations.