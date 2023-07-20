4 hours ago

The Ghanaian national football team, the Black Stars, has maintained its 59th position in the latest Coca-Cola FIFA rankings, with no movement up or down.

Despite experiencing a slight decrease of 4.88 points in the June rankings, it did not affect their overall position on the table. In the African rankings, Ghana remains in the 11th place.

During June 2023, Ghana played only one match, which resulted in a 0-0 draw against Madagascar in a 2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier.

This single match had little impact on the team's position in the rankings.

The top 10 positions globally remain unchanged and are dominated exclusively by European and South American teams.

World Champions Argentina hold the top spot, followed by France in second place, and Brazil in third. England, Belgium, and Croatia complete the top six.

In Africa, Morocco retains its position as the highest-ranked team at 13th globally, with Senegal following in 18th place.

Tunisia, Algeria, and Egypt complete the top five ranked African teams.

Looking ahead, Ghana will return to action in September with an important match against the Central African Republic.

The Black Stars will be seeking a positive result in this match to secure qualification for next year's Africa Cup of Nations tournament in Ivory Coast.

A successful outcome in this crucial fixture will be crucial for Ghana's aspirations in African football.