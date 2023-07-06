27 minutes ago

Ghana's national women's football team, the Black Queens, have been drawn against Rwanda in the first phase of the 2024 TotalEnergies CAF Women's Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON) qualifiers.

The draw took place during a ceremony held in Rabat on Thursday, July 6, revealing the opponents for the upcoming qualifying matches.

The winner of the two-legged fixture between Ghana and Rwanda will advance to face the winner of the match between The Gambia and Namibia in the second round of qualifiers.

The first round of qualifiers is scheduled to take place from September 18-26, 2023, while the second round will be held from November 27 to December 5, 2023.

A total of eleven teams are expected to qualify from the second round and join host country Morocco for the main tournament.

The Black Queens will be looking to navigate through the qualifying stages and secure their place in the prestigious CAF Women's Africa Cup of Nations, showcasing their talent and aiming for success on the continental stage.