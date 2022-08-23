3 hours ago

Ghana Childhood Cancer Ambassador, Breanna Fosua Addai died at age nine.

She died at the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital on August 3, 2022, after complaining of severe pain in her body.

Breanna Addai who was diagnosed with Acute Lymphoblastic Leukaemia (ALL) had to start another treatment again after she had an ALL- Central Nervous System (CNS) relapse.

She was doing well until the unfortunate happened on August 3, 2022.

Little Breanna who was a childhood cancer ambassador to Ghana and wished to be a lawyer someday fought a good fight to bring childhood cancers to the attention of authorities.

Some of her calls were the incorporation of childhood cancers into the National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS) announced by the First Lady, Mrs Rebecca Akufo Addo.

She first made the appeal during the inauguration of the ultra-modern 54-bed hostel built by the Rebecca Foundation for children with cancer at Korle-Bu in Accra when she was invited to speak.

Notwithstanding, Little Breanna also advocated for a ceasefire during the Russia and Ukraine war to help save the lives of children with cancer in Ukraine.

Her plea followed a news report in the international media that children suffering from cancer were under threat as they could lose their lives if the war persisted.

Little Breanna who was worried called on world leaders to ensure the safety of the children in Ukraine since their lives were in danger.

Her plea was heard as over 21 Ukrainian children with cancer were flown to the United Kingdom to undergo lifesaving cancer treatment by the National Health Service (NHS).

Breanna Addai a student of Dison International School fought a good fight against childhood cancers in the country and beyond.

She was loved by everyone due to her sense of maturity and smartness.

Her beautiful smiles always put her in the limelight and were always first among her peas during her studies.

"We really will miss you when we exchange snacks whenever school resumes. Even though you won't be in school, we promise no one will forget you for your good deeds," these were the words of her friends in an interview with them.

Speaking to the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital on their memories with Breanna also expressed their condolences to the bereaved family saying "It wasn’t long before we got to know her loving and bubbly personality. She always had a smile on her face and went through the hard times of the treatment with such grace.

"We all remember how she would negotiate for her IV lines –oh what a great lawyer she would have made."

Breanna Addai despite her sickness challenges was a strong Christian who never forgo her bible studies and would always remind her father whenever he forgets to read his bible due to his workload.

Though she was young, she never took God for granted and these were her favourite memory verse she left her parents "May the God who gives hope fill you with all joy and hope by your trusting in him, so that you may abound in hope with power of holy spirit." (Romans 15:13).

The church in their tributes said Breanna was a deep student of God's word who loved to comment at the Christian meetings.

She was confident in the Bible's promise of a future resurrection to a paradise earth. (Acts 24:15;Luke 23:43)