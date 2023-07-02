3 hours ago

In an outstanding display, Ghanaian player Christopher Baah played a pivotal role in Sarpsborg 08's remarkable 6-1 triumph over Sandefjord in the Norwegian Eliteserien on Sunday.

The two teams had a historical record of 11 wins for Sarpsborg 08, four wins for Sandefjord, and five draws.

Baah, who started the match, showcased his skills for 75 minutes before being replaced by Steffen Lie Skålevik. Throughout the game at Sarpsborg Stadion, Sarpsborg 08 dominated possession, demonstrating their control of the match.

The scoring spree commenced in the 10th minute when Kristian Opseth headed the ball into the net from close range, courtesy of an assist from Mikkel Maigaard.

The momentum continued just a minute later when Victor Torp netted the team's second goal, with Christopher Baah providing the assist.

Opseth, displaying his exceptional form, secured his second goal of the match with a precise left-footed shot from the center of the box, finding the bottom right corner of the net.

Sandefjord managed to reduce the deficit seconds before halftime, as Jesper Taaje found the back of the net.

In the second half, Sarpsborg 08 sustained their attacking prowess.

Joachim Soltvedt, Ramon Lundqvist, and Eirik Wichne each contributed with a goal as Sarpsborg sealed a resounding victory for Sarpsborg 08.