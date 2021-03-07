1 hour ago

Two goals from Ghana captain Daniel Afriyie Barnie was enough to see off a spirited Ugandan side in the finals of the Afrcan Youth Championship tournament that was staged in Mauritania.

Despite the triumph, coach of the Black Satellites Karim Zito was snubbed for the best coach of the tournament gong as he was beaten to it by the coach of Uganda Morley Byekwaso who assembled a hitherto unknown bunch of players to reach the finals of the tournament.

Despite outwitting the young Ugandan coach in the finals, the technical study group went for the Ugandan tactician who Zito beat in the finals.

It was a hard road to the title for Ghana as they beat Tanzania 4-0 in the opening group game befoe drawing 0-0 with Morocco and suffered a shocking 2-1 defeat to Gambia.

The Black Satellites qualified to the quarter finals as one of the best third placed teams before eliminating one of the tournament's favourites Cameroon 4-2 on penalties after drawing 1-1 in regulation time.

In the semifinals it was a another fixture against the Gambia who beat Ghana in the group stage and this time revenge was serves as a solitary goal from Percious Boah was enough to see Ghana at the finals.