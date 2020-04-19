49 minutes ago

Ghana’s Coronavirus cases have increased to 1,042, the president Nana Akufo Addo has confirmed.

In his seventh address to the nation over the pandemic on Sunday,, April 19, 2020, the president said the increase was due to vigorous test conducted.

“Since the first two cases of infections were recorded on our shores, we have all, till date, traced some 86,000 contacts, out of which we have test results of 68,591 contacts. The overwhelming majority of these contacts have been established in the last three weeks of the partial lockdown in Accra and Kumasi,” he said.

“Out of this number, 1, 042 persons, i.e. 1.5%, have been confirmed as positive, with 67, 549 i.e. 98.5%, testing negative; 99 persons have recovered and have been discharged; and 930 persons, who have been isolated are responding to treatment either in their homes or in treatment facilities.” the president further disclosed

LOCKDOWN OF ACCRA, KUMASI LIFTED; BAN ON GATHERINGS STILL IN FORCE

President Nana Akufo-Addo has however lifted the partial lockdown on some parts of the country.

The president said the ease of restrictions was “in view of our ability to undertake aggressive contact tracing of infected persons” among others.