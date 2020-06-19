1 hour ago

Four new Covid-19 related deaths have been confirmed by the Ghana Health Service as the number of fatalities hit 70.

Also, 274 new cases have been recorded around the country with the total now 13,203.

The recoveries are 4,548 which leaves the active cases in being managed from home and treatment facilities at 8,585.

On Thursday, Director of Public Health at the GHS, Badu Sarkodie told the media that four persons were severely ill from the disease and were on ventilators.

The recent update, however, did not indicate if these were the four persons that have died.

Ahafo Region, which was the last part of the country to record a case has now risen from a single case to eight cases.

Regional Breakdown;

Greater Accra Region - 7,681

Ashanti Region - 2,498

Western Region - 1,053

Central Region - 782

Eastern Region - 301

Volta Region - 296

Upper East Region - 241

Oti Region - 105

Western North Region - 82

Northern Region - 61

Savannah Region - 37

Upper West Region - 32

Bono East Region - 23

Ahafo Region - 8

North East Region - 2

Bono Region - 1

