The Ghana Health Service has confirmed 30 more Covid-19 cases in the country.

According to the Service, of the 408 cases, 205 were reported from routine surveillance, 88 from enahvced surveillance activities and 115 from travelers under mandatory quarantine in both Accra and Tamale.

It, however, did not mention the exact location these new cases were recorded but said “as of April 10, 2020, a total of 27,346 persons have been tested with 408 being positive for Covid-19.”

The Service in a breakdown of the cases said four have been treated, discharged and have tested negative, 394 cases have been categorized as mild disease on treatment and two are moderate to severe.

None of the patients are currently on ventilators and eight have died.

Accra still leads as the epicentre of the outbreak in Ghana with 329 cases. Ashanti has 40, Eastern; 25, Central; 1, Northern; 10, Upper East; 1, Upper West; 1 and North East;1.