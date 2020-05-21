17 minutes ago

Ghana’s number of confirmed Covid-19 cases has risen to 6,269 from as 173 new cases are recorded according to the Ghana Health Service (GHS).

The increase, per the GHS update, is attributed to new cases found in Greater Accra, Ashanti, Western and Central regions.

The Service’s website on May 20, 2020, also announced that 125 patients recovered from the virus since the last count bringing the total number of recoveries to 1,898.

The number of deaths however remain at 31. Source: Ghana Health Service Regional Breakdown

Greater Accra Region – 4,582

Ashanti Region – 921

Central Region – 285

Western Region – 170

Eastern Region – 106

Western North Region – 57

Volta Region – 41

Northern Region – 31

Oti Region – 26

Upper East Region – 26

Upper West Region – 21

North East Region – 2

Bono Region – 1

Savannah Region – 0

Ahafo Region – 0

Bono East Region – 0