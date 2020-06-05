2 hours ago

Four people have died from Coronavirus in 24 hours, the highest in a single day as Ghana’s case count rises to 9,168.

According to a Ghana Health Service (GHS) update the total number of deaths is now 42 after the last update on June 4.

The new figures mean that 283 more people have been confirmed with the fast-spreading pandemic.

Meanwhile, 268 persons have recovered from the COVID-19 bringing the numbers to 3,457.

There are currently 5,669 active cases.

Regional Breakdown:

Greater Accra Region - 6,205

Ashanti Region - 1,518

Western Region - 519

Central Region - 452

Eastern Region - 162

Volta Region - 102

Western North Region - 73

Upper East Region - 42

Northern Region - 37

Oti Region - 26

Upper West Region - 22

Bono East Region - 6

North East Region - 2

Savannah Region - 1

Bono Region - 1

Ahafo Region - 0