6 minutes ago

Eight more people who have contracted the novel Coronavirus have been confirmed dead, per new data released by the Ghana Health Service.

This shoot the number of deaths to 66, the highest the country has recorded yet. Per the new update, the country has also recorded another major surge in the spread of the virus as 397 more persons have tested positive for the virus.

Cumulatively, the number of recorded cases now stands at 12,590 from previously recorded 12,193. This update comes barely 24 hours after the previous update.

With regards to recoveries, 84 more people have declared coronavirus-free moving the numbers from 4326 to 4,410.

This means the number of active cases has reached 8,114, a sharp rise from previously recorded 7,809.

According to the Ghana Health Service data, 13 of these patients are in severe conditions while four are critically ill.

The regional breakdown didn't record any significant changes as Greater Accra continues to maintain the lead as the region with the most recorded cases.

So far all 16 regions in the country have recorded at least one case.

Regional breakdown

Greater Accra Region - 7,419

Ashanti Region - 2,362

Western Region - 993

Central Region - 694

Eastern Region - 284

Volta Region - 278

Upper East Region - 241

Oti Region - 101

Western North Region - 81

Northern Region - 52

Savannah Region - 35

Upper West Region - 32

Bono East Region - 14

North East Region - 2

Bono Region - 1

Ahafo Region - 1