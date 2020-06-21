3 hours ago

Ghana has recorded 290 more Covid-19 cases increasing the country’s overall total to 14,007.

Out of this figure, 399 more patients have been healed from the disease, putting the current total of recoveries and discharge at 10,473.

The Ghana Health Service on its Covid-19 web page indicated that six of the patients are in critical condition.

Five are on ventilators and 22 are in a severe condition.

No new deaths have been recorded leaving that tally at 85.

Greater Accra leads all 16 regions with 8,022 cases while Ashanti comes in second with 2,739.

Western region – Ghana’s new epicentre – has 1,142 cases, Central follows with 794; Eastern 362, Volta 314, Upper East 271, Oti 105 and Western North 83.

Northern region has 61 recorded cases, Savannah 37, Bono East 33, Upper West 32, Ahafo eight, Bono three and North East two.