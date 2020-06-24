1 hour ago

The number of coronavirus cases recorded in the country has once again shot up from 14,568 on June 23, 2020, to 15,013 after barely 24 hours.

Per the new updates by the Ghana Health Service, the number of recoveries and discharges have also seen a boost as 605 infected persons have either been declared coronavirus-free or been discharged without a second negative test; moving the numbers from 10,907 to 11,078.

This means the number of active cases stands at 3,840 indicating another leap from previously recorded 3,566.

However, no new deaths have been recorded in this update.

With regards to the regional breakdown, Greater Accra continues to maintain its lead with as many as, 8,691 whereas Bono Region trails the chart with only 3 cases.

Regional Breakdown

Greater Accra Region - 8,691

Ashanti Region - 2,915

Western Region - 1,213

Central Region - 798

Eastern Region - 407

Volta Region - 321

Upper East Region - 271

Oti Region - 105

Western North Region - 92

Northern Region - 77

Savannah Region - 38

Bono East Region - 35

Upper West Region - 35

Ahafo Region - 8

North East Region - 4

Bono Region - 3