1 hour ago

Ghana's confirmed cases of the global pandemic, the Coronavirus have risen to 5,408, the Ghana Health Service has confirmed.

The number of recoveries now stands at 514 with 24 deaths.

The current development shows that as of Wednesday, May 13, 2020 the country has recorded 281 more positive cases of COVID-19 while 20 more patients have recovered.

Two more casualties have also been recorded.

It remains unclear if Ghana has reached its peak with regards to the viral disease as there have been conflicting reports on that front.

Statistics from the Ghana Health Service suggests that out of the total number of infections, 61 percent are male while the remaining 39 percent are female.

The updates further indicate that Greater Accra Region remains the demographic area with the highest infections recorded with 4,147 cases.

Savannah, Ahafo and Bono East Regions have, however, recorded zero(0) cases so far.

Below is a breakdown of the cases per region;

Greater Accra Region – 4,147

Ashanti Region – 726

Central Region – 192

Eastern Region – 99

Western Region – 61

Western North Region – 56

Volta Region – 34

Upper East Region – 26

Oti Region – 24

Upper West Region – 21

Northern Region – 19

North East Region – 2

Bono Region – 1

Savannah Region – 0

Ahafo Region – 0

Bono East Region – 0