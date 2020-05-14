1 hour ago

Ghana's coronavirus cases have reached 5530 with 24 deaths and 674 recoveries.

The new 122 cases were announced by Director of Public Health at the Ghana Health Service, Dr. Badu Sarkodie, at the Information Ministry’s media briefing session on the Coronavirus situation in the country.

Ghana began this week with 4,700 cases of COVID-19 cases but recorded 427 more on Tuesday, May 12, 2020, making the number 5127.

The number again went up by 281 new cases on Wednesday evening and barely 12 hours after that, the country’s cases have gone up yet again.

Meanwhile, the Health Minister has announced that the authorities will arrest persons who fail to adhere to precautionary measures especially wearing of the nose masks.

Speaking at this morning’s Minister's Press Briefing, Kwaku Agyeman Manu said while the threat of the Coronavirus spreading still exists, the precautions needed to stop its spread remain simple and should not be a problem for people to follow.

"They (the safety protocols) are not difficult to do so I don't understand why some of us do not do these things. We have been thinking about what to do next to enforce strict compliance with these basic guidelines, we are working on that and believe very soon we will see the police arresting some of us who are becoming too recalcitrant."