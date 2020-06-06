2 hours ago

Ghana has recorded 294 new cases of Coronavirus barely less than 24 hours after 283 new infections were announced.

The case count, as communicated via the Ghana Health Service website is now 9,462.

The number of recoveries has climbed to 3,547 as 90 persons have recovered. The death toll now stands at 44 following the demise of 2 more patients.

Below is the regional breakdown of the case count:

Greater Accra Region - 6,282

Ashanti Region - 1,645

Western Region - 580

Central Region - 478

Eastern Region - 163

Volta Region - 102

Western North Region - 74

Upper East Region - 42

Northern Region - 37

Oti Region - 26

Upper West Region - 22

Bono East Region - 7

North East Region - 2

Savannah Region - 1

Bono Region - 1

Ahafo Region - 0