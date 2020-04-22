2 hours ago

Ghana's coronavirus case count has increased to 1,154 with 120 recoveries, according to the Ghana Health Service (GHS).

This was disclosed by the Director-General at the GHS, Dr. Patrick Aboagye at a press briefing in Accra on Wednesday, April 22.

The development means that 112 new cases and 21 recoveries have been confirmed since Sunday, April 19 when President Nana Akufo-Addo addressed the country.

According to the Ghana Health Service, "Total samples tested so far now stands at 68,591 with 1.52 % testing positive. The results of these backlog of samples when released does not mean the number of new cases recorded on the day of the report. Regions that have reported cases remain the Greater Accra, Ashanti, Eastern, Northern, Volta, Upper East, Upper West, Central, Western and North East regions."