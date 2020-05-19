36 minutes ago

New updates released by the Ghana Health Service show another surge in Ghana’s coronavirus cases as 183 more persons have tested positive for the virus. This new update raises the total number of confirmed cases in the country to 5,918.

Two more persons who tested positive for the virus have also been confirmed dead, raising the death toll to 31.

The number of recoveries, however, as of Tuesday, May 19, 2020, remained unchanged from the previously recorded 1,754.

With regards to the regional breakdown of cases, the Greater Accra Region still leads as the hottest spot with increasing cases from 4,314 to 4,422, the Ashanti Region has also recorded 63 new cases bringing the total number of recorded cases in the region to 881.

Central Region also has two more cases with a total of 212, while the Eastern Region now has 100 cases.

Savannah, Ahafo and Bono East still remain the only regions yet to record cases.

Full regional breakdown below;

Greater Accra Region - 4,422

Ashanti Region - 881

Central Region - 212

Eastern Region - 100

Western Region - 98

Western North Region - 57

Volta Region - 41

Northern Region - 31

Oti Region - 26

Upper East Region - 26

Upper West Region - 21

North East Region - 2

Bono Region - 1

Savannah Region - 0

Ahafo Region - 0

Bono East Region - 0